Quaker Windows In Eldon Gets Into INC 5000 List For 3rd Time

At Quaker Windows & Doors, we are proud to announce that we’ve been named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the USA for the third time.

This latest recognition reaffirms Quaker’s position as a leader in the window and door industry and underscores the company’s ongoing commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

Quaker was ranked 152 out of all manufacturers in the country, number 55 in Missouri, and the only nationwide window manufacturer to make the list. Quaker attributes this remarkable achievement to its unwavering focus on customer needs, continuous innovation in design and automation, and the visionary leadership of its owners.

In a press release, Kevin Blansett, CEO of Quaker Windows & Doors remarked “Our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction is what sets us apart.” He continued, “This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. Our growth and success are driven by the passion we bring to every project.”

Quaker has now been in the INC 5000 list 3 times, first in 2019, again in 2023 and now for 2025.

For more information on Quaker Windows and Doors, visit http://www.quakerwindows.com