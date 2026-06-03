Boil Water Order Do’s and Don’ts

With the City of Eldon being put under another boil water order for the presence of total coliform and E.coli bacteria, the city has released a reminder of the do’s and don’ts for residents and businesses to follow until the order is allowed to expire.

All customers of the city’s public water system need to vigorously boil any water for three minutes before using it for drinking after it’s allowed to cool, for brushing teeth, food prep and diluting beverages. You should also not use any ice from automatic ice makers or any ice made with unboiled tap water.

It’s also recommended to disinfect dishes and food-contact surfaces by immersing them for at least one minute in clean tap water containing a teaspoon of unscented bleach per gallon of water.

Bathing and showering generally don’t require boiling water but children should be supervised while doing so to prevent any ingestion.