MO Highways and Transportation Commission Approves 2026 Long-Range Transportation Plan

The 2026 Long-Range Transportation Plan officially comes into focus after the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission gave its approval to the plan.

The plan, which was last updated in 2018, serves as a comprehensive and policy-driven guide for the state’s transportation system through 2050 buildings upon the goals and objectives outlined in the previous plan.

Various public meetings in person and online took into account public outreach before the plan was presented to the commission.

Developing, adopting and implementing the long-range transportation and state freight and rail plans are required by federal legislation and regulations.

The 2026 Long-Range Transportation Plan can be viewed on MoDOT’s website.