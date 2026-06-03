Second Safe Haven Baby Box on Its Way to the Lake Area

The second Safe Haven Baby Box in Camden County and the 15th statewide is on its way to the lake area.

State Representative Jeff Vernetti says over $17,000 were raised from the Osage Nation to fully fund the acquisition of the box which will be installed and unveiled during the fall of this year at the Lake Ozark Fire District’s main station house on Bagnell Dam Boulevard.

Safe Haven Baby Boxes provide a secure, anonymous and temperature-controlled environment for a parent, or parents, to surrender newborns up to 45 days old with immediate alerts sent to first responders ensuring prompt medical care if needed for the baby.

Otto Construction will install the box at no charge.

The other Safe Haven Baby Box in Camden County was recently installed at the Mid-County Fire District’s station house on the business route in Camdenton.