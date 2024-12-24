Richland Woman Arrested After Steering Vehicle at a High Rate of Speed Toward a Camden County Deputy

A 37-year-old Richland woman is being held in the Camden County Jail after a sequence of events which allegedly included her intentionally steering and driving a vehicle directly at a Camden County deputy…that is, until he unholstered his service firearm.

The woman, Stephanie Radford, then stepped on the brakes stopping short of the deputy by about four feet.

The call started as a “keep the peace” at the residence with the identified property owner telling the deputy that it was believed Radford had been inside the residence which did not have any working electric or running water. A walk through of the house reportedly revealed no recent occupancy before the sequence of events continued outside where Radford was taken into custody.

She’s charged with misdemeanor assault-special victim. Bond was set at $50,000.