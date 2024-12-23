Flu Numbers Ticking Upwards Across The LOTO

There’s a slight uptick in the statewide numbers of flu cases being reported by the Department of Health and Senior Services.

In the lake area, Miller County currently has 13 active cases with Morgan County reporting two cases, Camden County one case and no cases currently reported in Benton County.

Season-to-date the lake area has had 59 cases reported so far.

Statewide, there are 1,074 current cases reported and 4,273 season-to-date.

The northwestern part of the state is the hot bed for influenza at this time with 658 cases being reported…2,182 season-to-date.