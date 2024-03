A man from Roach is seriously hurt when the pickup he was driving ran off Irontown Drive, south of Bonnylane Drive in Morgan County, before skidding back over and off the opposite side striking some trees.

The highway patrol says it happened just after 12:00 this (Saturday) morning.

39-year-old Travis Hush was not wearing a seat belt.

He was taken to Lake Regional Hospital.

Hush is also expected to be charged with DWI.