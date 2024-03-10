Human Trafficking Workshop Scheduled For Residents Of Eldon

How to spot likely cases of human trafficking right here in our own backyard will be the main topic of discussion at a meeting next week in Eldon.

The Lake of the Ozarks Stop Human Trafficking Coalition is sponsoring a community meeting with Clifton Davis as the featured speaker.

Mr. Davis is the Coordinator of the Human Trafficking Task Force for the Missouri Attorney General’s Office.

The community meeting, in Eldon, is scheduled for this next Thursday, March 14th, at the Ninth Street Christian Church on McKinley Drive.

The meeting will start at 6:30pm.