Rocky Mount Fire Chief To Retire By Decemeber

One lake area fire district begins a search for a new chief.

After 52 years within the firefighting business, including time as just a youngster in the future fighters program, Rocky Mount Chief Kevin Hurtubise is hanging up his gear and turning the radio off to enjoy some of the finer things in life.

Hurtubise says he made his decision recently while trying to play with one of his grandkids on a Saturday afternoon when he was called away by 10 calls received that day…“She made a comment later on in the day, I wish you didn’t have to go. And it’s just kind of like,

hey, wait a second….You know, this is my 10th grandchild. And I haven’t got to watch eight of them grow up, but I’ve got a five-year-old and a two-year-old, and I’m going to watch them grow up.”

Hurtubise is currently the only paid member of the Rocky Mount Department.

His last official day on the job will be December 31st.