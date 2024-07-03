Royals Looking At All-Star Games, They Lose To Tampa – Cards Pull Off Win Over Pirates

Coming down to the final few votes for the American League All-Star Game starters where the Royals factor in a couple of different positions.

First it’s shortstop Gunner Henderson has the lead.

It’s a sizable lead over Bobby Witt Jr.

Certainly Witt will be at the All-Star Game but it looks like Gunner Henderson will be the starter at catcher.

Another Oriole-Royal battle this time it’s Adley Rutschman over Salvador Perez and this looks to be a sizable lead as well. (

70% for Rutschman, just 30% for Sal Perez but he’ll certainly be there.

Salve will be at the All-Star Game as well.

The Royals not picking up the win last night against Tampa Bay….the Rays pulling off a win 5 to 1.

They are back in action tonight for game 2.

The Cardinals not factor into any of these races for the starting position in the All-Star Game….but they were winners last night.

They beat the Pirates 7-4.

Alec Burtleson with a home run, Nolan Gorman a grand slam, Kyle Gibson gives up four runs in five innings but strikes out eight, earns his sixth win.