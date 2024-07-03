fbpx

Wed. Jul 3rd, 2024

 

Royals Looking At All-Star Games, They Lose To Tampa – Cards Pull Off Win Over Pirates

All News RSS Feed KRMS Sports Wednesday, July 3rd, 2024

Coming down to the final few votes for the American League All-Star Game starters where the Royals factor in a couple of different positions.

First it’s shortstop Gunner Henderson has the lead.

It’s a sizable lead over Bobby Witt Jr.

Certainly Witt will be at the All-Star Game but it looks like Gunner Henderson will be the starter at catcher.

Another Oriole-Royal battle this time it’s Adley Rutschman over Salvador Perez and this looks to be a sizable lead as well. (

70% for Rutschman, just 30% for Sal Perez but he’ll certainly be there.

Salve will be at the All-Star Game as well.

The Royals not picking up the win last night against Tampa Bay….the Rays pulling off a win 5 to 1.

They are back in action tonight for game 2.

 

The Cardinals not factor into any of these races for the starting position in the All-Star Game….but they were winners last night.

They beat the Pirates 7-4.

Alec Burtleson with a home run, Nolan Gorman a grand slam, Kyle Gibson gives up four runs in five innings but strikes out eight, earns his sixth win.

All News RSS Feed KRMS Sports Wednesday, July 3rd, 2024

Reporter Brendan Matthews