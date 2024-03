The Royals are making a move and a decision on their starting rotation.

Alec Marsh officially in the rotation.

Jordan Lyles, believe it or not, will begin the season in the Kansas City bullpen and there have been some bats heating up.

This guy seems to always perform in March down in Arizona.

Can he translate it to the big leagues?

I’m talking about Nick Prado.

It is 4th home run yesterday.

Prado at the plate, hitting 4 -21 this spring.

He’s got an OPS of nearly 1.300