College Basketball Trades And Transfers Underway

We are right in the middle of college basketball’s post -season NCAA tournament going on right now.

NIT is happening.

But the college basketball transfer portal is alive and well, Alston Mason leaving Missouri State.

Mizzou’s already brought in a key piece from UT Martin this week and they are on the lookout for others.

But don’t look now, the college football transfer portal will be open.

Tiger head coach Eli Drinkwitz this week says Mizzou will be aggressive in continuing to fill through the portal and continue to assist in the competitive advantage that Mizzou seems to have at the moment.