SBDC Director at SFCC Selected for Leadership Missouri Program

Sedalia, Mo – April 9, 2025 – Kelly Asbury, director of the Missouri Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at State Fair Community College, has been selected to join the 2025 Leadership Missouri program, a statewide leadership development initiative coordinated by the Missouri Chamber of Commerce.

The program aims to foster strong leadership skills in individuals across the state for brighter futures and stronger communities.

Asbury was selected through an application process to be a part of the 2025 cohort. She will attend seven monthly sessions from May through November. Each session will take place in a different location across Missouri and will focus on enhancing individual leadership skills while offering networking opportunities.

“Going through the program will enhance my leadership abilities in my current role, as well as provide networking opportunities with leaders throughout the State of Missouri,” Asbury said.

https://mochamber.com/workforce/leadership-missouri . The program brings together a diverse group of professionals from both the public and private sectors to encourage collaboration, innovation and long-term impact. More information about Leadership Missouri can be found at

https://sfccmo.edu . For more information about the Missouri SBDC at SFCC, visit

Cutline: Kelly Asbury, director of the Missouri Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at State Fair Community College