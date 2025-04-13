fbpx

Sun. Apr 13th, 2025

 

Big Bass Bash Leaders (as of Sunday, 11:00am)

All News RSS Feed Top Stories Sunday, April 13th, 2025

  1. Nate Boelter…..1:00p-3:00p Saturday, weighed in at Red Oak Resort, 8.28
  2. Cale Laughlin…6:30a-9:00a Saturday, weighed in at Red Oak Resort, 8.00
  3. Joshua Russell…6:30a-9:00a Saturday, weighed in at Red Oak Resort, 7.70
  4. Tyler Herrick….11:00a-1:00p Saturday, weighed in at Alhonna Resort, 7.28

All News RSS Feed Top Stories Sunday, April 13th, 2025

Reporter Mike Anthony