Scams Reported Targeting Christian County Tragedy

Coming on the heels this week of the two Christian County deputies being fatally shot and two other deputies injured after what was thought to be a routine traffic stop is a report of scam attempts trying to take advantage of the tragedy.

Sheriff Brad Cole says his office has been made aware of attempts to collect fraudulent donations claiming to benefit families of the fallen deputies.

Cole is urging the public to use caution and verify any fundraising efforts before contributing.

There has been an official fund established through the Christian County Deputy Sheriffs Association with donations being accepted through the association’s Venmo account.

Those details can be found on the Christian County Sheriff’s Office social media site.