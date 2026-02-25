Wed. Feb 25th, 2026

 

Lake Ozark Halfway to Banning Public Smoking of Marijuana

All News RSS Feed Top Stories Wednesday, February 25th, 2026

As expected Tuesday night, the Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen officially approved the first reading of an ordinance to make it illegal to smoke marijuana in public places around the city.

City Administrator Harrison Fry says the ordinance is a more proactive approach to  enforcement of what’s already a state law but keeping that enforcement on the local level.

The penalty in Lake Ozark, once the second reading is passed, will be $100 for each violation of the marijuana ban.

The second reading of the ordinance is expected during the board’s meeting in mid-March.

All News RSS Feed Top Stories Wednesday, February 25th, 2026

Reporter Mike Anthony