Lake Ozark Halfway to Banning Public Smoking of Marijuana

As expected Tuesday night, the Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen officially approved the first reading of an ordinance to make it illegal to smoke marijuana in public places around the city.

City Administrator Harrison Fry says the ordinance is a more proactive approach to enforcement of what’s already a state law but keeping that enforcement on the local level.

The penalty in Lake Ozark, once the second reading is passed, will be $100 for each violation of the marijuana ban.

The second reading of the ordinance is expected during the board’s meeting in mid-March.