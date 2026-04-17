SEVERE WEATHER ALERTS IN THE LAKE AREA AT KRMSRADIO.COM

Current Warnings:

Flood Warning continues this morning for residents in Benton County….

…FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM CDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE…A portion of central Missouri, including the following county, Benton.

* WHEN…Until 1045 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 142 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen.

– Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Warsaw, Lincoln, Cole Camp, Edmonson, Whitakerville, Lakeview Heights, Hastain, Palo Pinto, Racket, Fristoe, Zora, Mora, Brandon, Crockerville, Truman Lake, Lake of The Ozarks and Truman State Park.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.