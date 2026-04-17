Royals Lose Four Games In A Row As Cardinals Head To Texas

Heartbreaker for the Royals last night, maybe their toughest loss and now a four-game losing streak 10 to 9 was the final score as the Tigers score three runs in the bottom of the ninth inning.

Big hits by Colt Keith and Riley Green do the Royals in six runs, though in the 7th inning by Kansas City, they were off and running three hits in the ball game by Bobby Witt Junior

Salvador Perez, who’s been ice cold at the plate, it’s his third home run of the year.

Vinny Pasquantino has been ice cold as well. He goes deep for the first time this year. Home run number one.

But Chris Boobich, not great to start, didn’t last five innings, gave up five runs, didn’t allow a home run, struck out three and walk three.

But the bullpen a disaster, namely closer Lucas Ersig comes in, blows the save his first of the year, but his ERA now well over 6.

Royals back at it tonight, they’ll get the Yankees, It’ll be Michael Waka and Cam Schlittler on the mound.

Meanwhile, Cardinals go down to Houston, They’ll play the Astros.

They’ll hand the ball to Kyle Leahy down in the Lone Star State.