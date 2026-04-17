State Emergency Operations Plan Activated in Advance of More Expected Severe Weather

Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe signs an Executive Order activating the State Emergency Operations Plan in advance of more expected severe weather.

The order…

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 17, 2026

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – Governor Mike Kehoe has signed Executive Order 26-12, declaring a State of Emergency in Missouri in preparation for potentially dangerous severe weather that has been forecasted across most of the state. Under this Order, the Missouri State Emergency Operations Plan has been activated, enabling state agencies to coordinate directly with local jurisdictions to expedite assistance.

“This Executive Order is a proactive step to ensure our emergency management teams are fully prepared should these storms require immediate action to protect Missourians,” said Governor Kehoe. “While the State Emergency Operations Center is activating to support any necessary coordination efforts, Missourians should take this forecast seriously and be ready to act if conditions worsen.”

As thunderstorms continue to develop this afternoon along and ahead of a cold front in northwest Missouri, initial development may be capable of producing damaging winds over 80 miles per hour, destructive hail 2-4 inches in diameter, and strong tornadoes rated EF-2 or greater. A Flood Watch has also been issued for portions of west, southwest, and central Missouri as localized flash flooding may also occur overnight due to the significant rainfall over the past 24 hours.

“My team has been in close contact with the National Weather Service throughout the day, and the latest information shows the threat of these storms—especially in the Kansas City area—warrants this action,” continued Governor Kehoe. “Keeping Missourians safe is our top priority as this system continues throughout the day and into the night. Stay aware of local forecasts, follow official warnings, and ensure you have multiple ways to receive alerts overnight.”

Missourians are strongly encouraged to postpone any outdoor activities today, if they haven’t already, and avoid being on the road when storms hit. Nighttime severe weather is particularly dangerous because visibility is severely reduced, and many people are asleep. It is critical to identify a secure place in advance and be prepared to take shelter quickly. Remember, the safest place to be during a tornado is an interior room with no windows on the lowest floor of a sturdy structure, preferably in a basement. Do not shelter in a mobile home – consider staying with a friend, family member, or at a local storm shelter and plan to arrive well before storms move into your area. Never attempt to drive through floodwaters, even if the water appears shallow.

Executive Order 26-12 will expire on May 17, 2026.