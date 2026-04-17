Eldon Man Facing Felony Charges for Pursuit Which Ends with Injury Accident

A 30-year-old from Eldon faces felony charges after what appeared to be a routine traffic stop escalated into a pursuit through the streets of Eldon eventually coming to an end when the car overturned while trying to exit highway-54 onto highway-52.

That’s according to a probable cause report filed by an Eldon officer who says the attempted traffic stop was for the vehicle having no taillights.

The pursuit began after Christian Chilton stopped and then allegedly took off again when the officer was getting out of his patrol vehicle.

Speeds allegedly reached 80-plus through Eldon and at least 127 miles-per-hour on 54 before Chilton left the highway and fled on foot when the SUV overturned with a passenger inside…the passenger suffered undisclosed injuries but did apparently say that drinking had been a factor in the sequence of events.

Chilton was taken to the Miller Conty Jail and has since been released after posting a $75,000 on formal charges of aggravated fleeing with physical injury, DWI with serious physical injury and resisting arrest.