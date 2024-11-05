Flood Watch In Effect For Several Rivers & Creeks Across The Lake Region

The National Weather Service in Springfield MO has issued a Flood Watch for the following rivers in Missouri…

Roubidoux Creek Near Waynesville affecting Pulaski County.

Big Piney below Fort Leonard Wood -East Gate affecting Pulaski

County.

Gasconade River at Jerome affecting Phelps County.

…FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT TO EARLY FRIDAY

MORNING…

* WHAT…Flooding is possible.

* WHERE…Gasconade River at Jerome.

* WHEN…From late Tuesday night to early Friday morning.

* IMPACTS…At 15.0 feet, minor flooding occurs near the gage site.

Flood waters reach the lower edge of the concrete building where

the gage equipment is located.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…

– At 7:45 AM CST Sunday the stage was 1.4 feet.

– Forecast…Flood stage may be reached early Wednesday

morning.

– Flood stage is 15.0 feet.

– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood