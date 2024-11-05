Flood Watch In Effect For Several Rivers & Creeks Across The Lake Region

Tue. Nov 5th, 2024
The National Weather Service in Springfield MO has issued a Flood Watch for the following rivers in Missouri…
Roubidoux Creek Near Waynesville affecting Pulaski County.
Big Piney below Fort Leonard Wood -East Gate affecting Pulaski
County.
Gasconade River at Jerome affecting Phelps County.
…FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT TO EARLY FRIDAY
MORNING…
* WHAT…Flooding is possible.
* WHERE…Gasconade River at Jerome.
* WHEN…From late Tuesday night to early Friday morning.
* IMPACTS…At 15.0 feet, minor flooding occurs near the gage site.
Flood waters reach the lower edge of the concrete building where
the gage equipment is located.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…
– At 7:45 AM CST Sunday the stage was 1.4 feet.
– Forecast…Flood stage may be reached early Wednesday
morning.
– Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
– http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood