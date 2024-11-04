Police: Camdenton Man Charged with Kidnapping After Holding Illinois Woman Against Her Will for Three Weeks

A 43-year-old Camdenton man faces felony charges for first-degree kidnapping and third-degree domestic assault after allegedly holding a woman from Illinois hostage for the past three weeks.

The probable cause statement filed indicates that authorities in Madison County, Illinois, contacted the Camden County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday about the missing woman’s cell phone pinging to a location, believed to be, on Panoramic Drive.

The victim, described as the mother of a child she shares with James Lee Cox, claims that she had voluntarily moved in with Cox who then refused to let her leave, denied her access to her cell phone, caused her to miss child-custody court dates and assaulted her over the three weeks.

She was able to get away over the weekend when he apparently passed out from drinking and was then taken into custody.

Cox is being held without bond in the Camden County Jail.