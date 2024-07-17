Shop With A Cop Cruise A Success – Department Plans Next Event

Wed. Jul 17th, 2024
Lake area residents are getting into the Christmas in July spirit.
The Camden County Sheriff’s Office is sending out a big thank you to all involved after this year’s “Shop with a Cop” fundraiser car show sees around 50 cars and a large attendance on Monday.
This year’s car show was hosted by the Camdenton High School.
The Sheriff’s office says their next fundraiser for the program will take place at Buffalo Wild Wings in Lake Ozark on Sunday September the 8th.
You can download a special ticket below to get 20% of your bill be donated towards a gift for a lake area child.
Camden County is one of many offices across the Lake Region who host a “Shop with a Cop” program.