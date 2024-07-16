Several Trees and Power Lines Downed by Strong Storms in the Lake Area

What started as a reported house fire on Shawnee Court in the Sunrise Beach area leads to the discovery of several trees and downed powerlines following strong storms that pushed across the lake area late Tuesday morning.

Sunrise Beach Fire Chief Joe LaPlant says getting to the scene was hampered by the road being blocked but, once on the scene, it was discovered that two separate houses had partially collapsed when trees came down onto the structures.

One patient with minor injuries had to be extricated from a collapsed residence who, along with other patients, was evaluated at the scene and refused treatment.

Assisting at the scene, near Beechwood Drive, were personnel from Camden County Road and Bridge, the Village of Sunrise Beach and COMO Electric.