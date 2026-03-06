Six Flags St. Louis & Worlds Of Fun Among Those Being Sold Off By Parent Company

Six Flags in St. Louis and Worlds of Fun in Kansas City are among the seven amusement parks being sold off as Six Flags Entertainment looks to simplify its portfolio.

Six Flags St. Louis is among the parks the company is selling to EPR Entertainment for a total cash consideration of $331 million.

The company is also getting rid of Valley Pir Park in Minneapolis and Worlds of Fun in Kansas City.

It says the parks generate about $260 million in net revenue, which will be used to pay down debt.