UM School Of Medicine Receives Grant To Study Infant Kidney Injuries

A researcher from the University of Missouri School of Medicine has received a $2.8 million dollar grant to study infant kidney injury.

The grant awarded by the National Institutes of Health is to be used to study the effects of a previously unrecognized contributor to infant kidney injury identified as voltage-gated sodium levels.

The researcher, Adebowale Adebiyi, says infant kidney injury restricts blood flow which triggers a cascade of events causing an infant’s small blood vessels in the kidney to constrict which deprives the infant’s kidney of oxygenated blood.

The project will focus on restoring healthy blood flow to infant kidneys.