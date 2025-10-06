Skelton Case Comes to End with Misdemeanor Plea Deal in Camden County

CORRECTION: story originally classified the amended charge as class-B felony which is incorrect. It is classified as a class-B misdemeanor.

The Ike Skelton case in Camden County comes to an end on Monday with a guilty plea to misdemeanor obstructing government operations, a class-B misdemeanor, and a $500 fine with no probation attached to the sentencing.

Skelton, the presiding commissioner, had also originally been charged with felonies for stealing and tampering with service of utility or institution in connection to removing a license plate reader from highway-54 near the Camdenton city limits

The plea deal had been set for disposition in September but was continued at that time to give Skelton time to provide proof of completing a pre-plea deal believed to have included a term of community service which was not made public in courthouse records.

Moniteau County Judge Aaron John Martin presided over the case and ordered the sentencing on Monday against Skelton.