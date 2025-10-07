Slow Progress Continues On Highway 54 Widening Project

The highway-54 widening project in Camdenton stretching from the square to the area of Bumper Hill Road continues with slow progress being reported by MoDOT.

“That project is under contract and we still have not quite had the pre construction meeting which is the formal meeting with the contractor and MODOT staff where the contractors required to submit some pre-job documents, but we are looking at a tentative start date.”

Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger says that date is expected to be right around the first of November.

The work will start, at that time, with the grading process.