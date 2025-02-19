SmileHub Ranks Missouri # 35 When It Comes To Wildlife Protection

With more than 1,600 endangered and threatened species of plants and animals across the country, the State of Missouri has plenty of room to improve ranking closer to the bottom when it comes to wildlife protection.

That’s according to a study by SmileHub.org which used 17 key metrics to come up with the rankings which put Missouri at #35.

In the study, Missouri had a lofty ranking in the area of ecosystem status but poor showings in the areas of government and community support, and legal protection.

The worst states for wildlife protection, according to SmileHub.org, are: South Carolina, Mississippi and Nevada while the best states are Colorado, Wyoming and Vermont.

Full Report:

With over 1,600 endangered and threatened species across the U.S. that need our support to survive, the non-profit organization SmileHub today released new reports on the Best Charities for Animals and the Best States for Wildlife Protection in 2025 to highlight leaders in conservation and inspire greater efforts to protect wildlife.

To highlight the best states for wildlife protection and the ones that have the most room to improve, SmileHub compared each of the 50 states using 17 key metrics. The data set ranges from the number of animal charities per capita to the presence of endangered species legislation to the overexploitation of wild species.

Best States for Wildlife Protection States in Need of

Improvement 1. Vermont 41. North Carolina 2. Wyoming 42. Tennessee 3. Colorado 43. Arizona 4. Oregon 44. Ohio 5. California 45. Georgia 6. Alaska 46. Kansas 7. Maine 47. Alabama 8. New Hampshire 48. South Carolina 9. Washington 49. Mississippi 10. Minnesota 50. Nevada

Key Stats

California has the most animal charities per capita – 8.6 times more than Delaware, which has the fewest charities.

– 8.6 times more than Delaware, which has the fewest charities. Alaska has the most state land designated for parks and wildlife – 61.6 times more than Kansas, which has the least.

– 61.6 times more than Kansas, which has the least. Alaska has the most state wildlife grant dollars per capita – 53.6 times more than California, which has the least.

To view the full report and your state’s rank, please visit:

https://smilehub.org/blog/best-states-for-wildlife-protection/239