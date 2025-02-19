CVB Reminds Community To RSVP For Upcoming Dinner Before It’s Too Late

If you’re wanting to be part of this year’s Convention and Visitor Bureau’s annual dinner, you are rapidly running out of time to get your RSVP’s sent in.

RSVP to the 2025 Lake of the Ozarks Convention & Visitor Bureau Annual Dinner by Thursday, February 20, 2025 by calling 573-348-1599 or you can RSVP by downloading the 2025 Annual Dinner invitation and mailing with check to: Lake of the Ozarks CVB, PO Box 1498, Osage Beach, MO 65065.

Please join us Tuesday, March 4, 2025 for the Lake of the Ozarks CVB Annual Dinner at Margaritaville Lake Resort. The evening will begin with a reception and silent auction at 5:00 pm, followed by dinner and a program.

5:00 pm – 6:30 pm – Cocktail Reception

5:00 pm – 7:00 – Silent Auction

6:30 pm Dinner

7:00 pm – Program

Cost is $45 per person.

Reserved 10 seat tables are available for $450.

Menu

Chicken Carboara

(Roasted chicken breast topped with applewood smoked bacon,

fresh peas, button mushrooms, topped with a parmesan cream sauce.)

Traditionally Topped Crisp Salad, served with Ranch & Ceasar Dressings

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Grilled Asparagus

Rolls & Butter

White Chocolate Blueberry Cheesecake

Advanced Reservations Only. $45 per person or $450 for reserved tables of 10 people. Reservations are non-refundable after February 20, 2025. No reservations will be accepted without RSVP payment. To pay with a credit card, please call (573) 348-1599.

Please contact the Lake of the Ozarks CVB with any questions or special dietary needs at 573-348-1599 or info@funlake.com.