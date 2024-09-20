SmileHub Ranks Missouri At #15 In Giving The Most Help To Homeless Residents

How does Missouri rank when it comes to helping the homeless…?

A study put together by smilehub.org looked at 20 key metrics which, among them, ranked Missouri as #28 for shelters and housing support, #15 for homeless youth support and #8 for food and health support for an overall rank of #15.

Missouri was also tied for third for the fewest minimum-wage hours needed to afford a studio apartment and #1 for having the fewest anti-homeless policies.

South Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee are identified as the states that help homeless people the least while North Dakota, Illinois and Connecticut are identified as the states helping homeless people the most.

With approximately 17.9 million veterans living in the U.S. in 2024, the non-profit organization SmileHub today released new reports on the Best Charities for Veterans and the States that Care the Most About Veterans in 2024, in appreciation for those who have served our country.

To highlight the states that care the most about veterans and the ones that need to improve the most, SmileHub compared each of the 50 states using 21 key metrics. The data set ranges from the share of veteran-owned businesses to total VA spending per veteran to the share of homeless veterans.

States that Excel States in Need of Improvement 1. Virginia 41. Rhode Island 2. Florida 42. Colorado 3. Texas 43. Oregon 4. South Carolina 44. Mississippi 5. Pennsylvania 45. New Mexico 6. Illinois 46. Idaho 7. Maryland 47. Vermont 8. North Carolina 48. Delaware 9. Alabama 49. Nevada 10. Oklahoma 50. Connecticut

Key Stats

Virginia has the highest share of veteran-owned businesses – 2.4 times more than in New York, which has the lowest share.

– 2.4 times more than in New York, which has the lowest share. North Dakota has the lowest veteran unemployment rate – 3.1 times lower than in California, which has the highest rate.

– 3.1 times lower than in California, which has the highest rate. West Virginia has the highest total VA spending per veteran – 1.8 times more than in New Jersey, which has the lowest spending.

To view the full report and your state’s rank, please visit:

