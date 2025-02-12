Soaring Egg Prices Are Raising Interest In Backyard Chickens

If you’re thinking about raising backyard chickens to help combat soaring egg prices, you might want to think about a couple things first.

Keeping backyard chickens is entering the minds of more and more Americans as skyrocketing egg prices bring thoughts of a hen house, but collecting eggs from your own chickens may be wishful thinking.

There’s lots to consider, says Cathy Mormino, the chicken chick…..

“There is a significant upstart cost to housing chicken responsibly and ongoing. Responsibility to feed them correctly. You’ll never get money back from that investment, no matter how long you keep backyard chickens.”

Additionally she say’s there’s something else to consider….

“Are chickens right for me and my family and my lifestyle? If you travel a lot, you shouldn’t keep chicken. Chickens need regular daily care several times a day.”