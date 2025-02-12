Missouri Senators Look To Tackle The Issue Of Public Safety This Week

Weather permitting, Missouri senators plan to move forward this week on a priority issue…public safety, or more specifically….crime.

Missouri Senate Majority Floor Leader Tony Luetkemeyer of Parkville says Senate Bills 52 & 44, which relates to public safety, remains a priority for him…

“The original intention, at least in my mind was to maybe start that debate this week. Some of you probably know, senator may was sick. This is an issue that she’s particularly passionate about”

Missouri Senate Minority Floor Leader Doug Beck of Affton says, in relation to ballot questions from this past November, he would like to keep these decisions in place…

“If they decide he try to take that away however they possibly can when those things happen and come up while we can have better discussions on it. But right now we’re behind the voters, we try to support what the voters who voted for.”

Discussion on the floor of the Missouri Senate began this past week. Committee hearings also continue. This is the sixth week of the First Regular Session of the 103rd General Assembly.