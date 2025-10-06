Some Believe The Economy Isn’t Getting Any Better Due To AI

If you are among those who feel the economy isn’t getting any better, you can consider yourself to be in some good company.

In fact, a new CBS News poll finds that more people say its getting worse.

“The potential impact of AI on jobs, and there’s a substantial number who say that they think AI may decrease the number of jobs in their field,” says Anthony Salvanto…CBS News Director of Elections and Surveys, “Now at the same time they say if they have a job, AI might make it easier, but that’s a net negative impact.”

In fact, more than half think that the impact overall of AI is going to be bad for the economy.

“Almost have that think it will lead to decreasing jobs in their field of work even though some say if they have a job, it might get easier to do,” says Salvanto.

And overall, what is the impact going to be on the economy?

Savlanto says “well, it may not be a surprise if they think there will be less job availability, a lot of people think that it will be on net, which is bad for the economy.”