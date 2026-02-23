Some Lake Area Residents Stranded (For Now) After Violence Erupts in Mexico

With reports coming out Sunday morning about widespread violence in Mexico after a cartel boss was killed by the government, thoughts now turn to how and when American tourists…including some from the lake area…will make their ways back home.

KRMS General Manager Ken Kuenzie, fresh back from a Beat the Winter Blues trip just a day before the violence erupted in the tourist area, says it’s apparently a case of getting back at the Mexican government where it hurts the most.

Kuenzie also says, while the area where some 200 lake area travelers just got back from is relatively safer than the downtown area where buses and cabs were burned, those that are still there are being advised better safe than sorry.

Airlines in and out the area near where the violence started are hoping for a return to normal business on Thursday…if not sooner.