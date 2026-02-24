UPDATED: Blue Alert Cancelled – Suspect In Custody In Fatal Shooting Of Christian County Deputy

*****Update

The Blue Alert has been cancelled. The Person in question has been arrested.

***Previous story…

A blue alert has been issued by the highway patrol following the fatal shooting of a Christian County deputy near Highlandville.

The alert was issued Monday afternoon with law enforcement searching for a white 2001 Chevy extended cab truck with a Missouri plate of 9-M-G-X-3-6.

The truck is also described as having a silver brush guard, rusted roof, black body trim, tinted rear windows and a three ball hitch and was allegedly last seen near where the deputy was shot and heading south on Highway 160 from Route-HH in Christian County.

Anyone with information on the truck should immediately contact law enforcement.