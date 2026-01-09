Springfield (MO) Man Charged with Trafficking After Being Found with Fentanyl

A routine traffic stop early Thursday morning lands a Springfield man in the Camden County Jail on a drug trafficking charge.

A probable cause statement filed by the highway patrol indicates that the car was pulled over on Willow Creek Road after being clocked at 70-miles-per-hour on highway-54 in Linn Creek.

During the stop, a drug K9 gave a positive hit on the vehicle and a digital scale with white residue was discovered inside. The driver, Thomas Gamble the third, also surrendered a sock containing what field-tested for about 18 grams of fentanyl.

Gamble, who’s on parole for a previous drug charge involving g fentanyl, was being held without bond pending an initial court hearing which was scheduled for today (01/09/2026).