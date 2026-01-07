Five-Vehicle Accident Blamed on Apparent Distracted Driver in Linn Creek

A suspected distracted driver is being blamed for a five-vehicle traffic accident which almost took out a K-9 officer in Camden County.

That’s according to the highway patrol and Linn Creek Police who say the incident happened around 7:30 Monday night when officers were conducting a traffic stop on westbound 54 near Cross Creek.

Chief David Lobaugh says it started with one vehicle hitting another before striking the K-9 unit which had officers scrambling to get out of the way. Neither the officers nor K9 Nigel were injured in the sequence of events.

It’s believed the apparent distracted driver was using a cell phone at the time.

Assisting at the scene were the highway patrol, Camden County Sheriff’s Office and personnel from the Mid-County and Osage Beach fire districts.

So far, there’s been no report of any charges being filed in connection to the incident.