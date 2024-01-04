St. Louis Man & One Other Arrested After Search Finds Cocaine & Guns

A routine traffic stop for speeding on the Horseshoe Bend Parkway early Monday morning lands a St. Louis man in the Camden County Jail on felony charges.

A probable cause statement filed in the courthouse indicates that the unidentified driver and a passenger identified as 28-year-old Perrion Marcell James both claimed that they were turned away from a hotel where they had reservations.

The deputy also detected the smell of burnt marijuana before getting consent to search the car.

That search allegedly turned up a backpack with digital scales, several baggies and a white powdery substance which field-tested positive for cocaine.

There were also two 40-caliber handguns with loaded magazines in the vehicle.

Perrion, who also allegedly claimed that the scales and baggies were his and that he uses coke, was taken to the Camden County Jail and has since been formally charged with possession of a controlled substance, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

As of early Tuesday afternoon, James was being held on a $15,000 bond.