St. Robert To Host Fudge Eating Competition Saturday

St. Robert will be a busy place Saturday welcoming some of the top competitive eaters from all around for the Fudge Galactic Championship.

The inaugural event starts with a festival followed by the competition at 11:00 and will come to an end at 1:15 with the Galactic Champion being crowned.

There will be a total of 15 competitive eaters in the contest which will feature slamming down a bunch of fudge and, yes, that fudge will come from Uranus…as in the Uranus Fudge Factory.

It’s sure to be a unique experience for all!