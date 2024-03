A Stover woman is seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident when she couldn’t get out of the way on time for an 18-wheeler driving the wrong way on Route-V near Mortuary Road in Pettis County.

The highway patrol says it happened shortly after 10:30 Thursday morning.

55-year-old Autumn Gilpin was taken with serious injuries to Bothwell Hospital.

The driver of the big rig, 37-year-old Kelly Peaster of Cole Camp, was uninjured in the accident.