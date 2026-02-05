Statewide Net General Revenue Numbers Down Despite Collections Being Up

Thu. Feb 5th, 2026
Gross collections by tax type saw monthly and year-to-date increases in sales and use taxes while pass through entity taxes, corporate income and corporate franchise taxes each reflected monthly and year-to-date decreases.
Individual income taxes, refunds and all other taxes reflected mixed numbers for the month and year-to-date.
Full Report:
State Budget Director Dan Haug announced today that net general revenue collections for January 2026 decreased 7.6 percent compared to those for January 2025, from $1.29 billion last year to $1.20 billion this year.
Net general revenue collections for 2026 fiscal year-to-date increased 1.4 percent compared to January 2025, from $7.42 billion last year to $7.53 billion this year.
GROSS COLLECTIONS BY TAX TYPE
Individual income tax collections
Pass through entity tax collections
Sales and use tax collections
Corporate income and corporate franchise tax collections
All other collections
Refunds
The figures included in the monthly general revenue report represent a snapshot in time and can vary widely based on a multitude of factors.