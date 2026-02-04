Defense Seeking to Suppress Evidence in Escoffier Second-Degree Murder Case in Camden County

The second-degree murder and trafficking drugs case against a Valley Park woman in Camden County continues on Thursday (Feb. 5) with the court expected to consider a motion to suppress.

That motion was filed on behalf of Clarissa Escoffier seeking to suppress physical evidence and evidence of Escoffier’s statements.

It’s alleged in the probable cause statement that Escoffier had been selling pills she called Percocet which were obtained from a street level dealer and continued to sell the pills because she owed the dealer money despite knowing they put three people in the hospital.

Courthouse records also allege that the pills were later identified as fentanyl which was determined to be the cause of death of one person she admitted to giving one to.

At the current time, a new trial date has not been posted.