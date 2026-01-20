UPDATE: Stolen Beanies, High-Speed Pursuit Leads to Charges Filed in Camden County

At least three people have future court dates in Camden County after allegedly stealing 22 Carhart Fleece beanies worth just under $500 from an Osage Beach retailer and then leading officers on a high-speed pursuit which came to an end in Cole County.

Probable cause statements filed allege that there were four individuals in the Chevy HHR which swerved in and out of traffic reaching speeds between 100 and 120 miles per hour until striking a spike strip deployed in Cole County by the highway patrol.

The four were taken to Camden County with 19-year-olds Cameron Cowan and Marvon Ruff, both from Jefferson City, are now formally charged with misdemeanor stealing along with Javion Washington from Kansas City. Cowan also picked up a felony for aggravated fleeing.

Ruff is being held on a $10,000 bond while Washington was issued a summons and Cowan has no bond.