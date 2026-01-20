Morgan County R2 School District Names New Middle School Principal

The Morgan County R2 Board of Education doesn’t have to look very far to name its chosen one to serve as principal of Versailles Middle School.

During its regular board meeting last week, Melissa Marriott was announced as the incoming principal at the middle school.

Marriott has been with the district for more than 20 years and currently serves as assistant principal at the middle school and assistant athletic director. She officially steps into the office at the end of this school year following the retirement of Travis Troyer.