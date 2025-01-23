Stover Man Accused of Possessing Dozens of Child Porn Videos and Having Sex with a Dog

A cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children leads to the arrest of a 21-year-old Stover man who faces several counts of possessing child porn and is accused of having sex with an animal.

Brenton Roberts is formally charged in Morgan County with five counts of possessing child porn which included graphic videos of adults being engaged in sexual acts with children possibly as young as 1-2-years-old.

The probable cause statement alleges as many as 93 files were identified in the investigation including one in which Roberts was having sex with a female dog, allegations Roberts claimed were uploaded and sent to him by someone else.

Roberts is currently being held in the Morgan County Jail on a $250,000 bond with additional conditions of not having any contact with any minor child and being set up on GPS monitoring.