Lake Area Fire Districts Continue Training for Ice Rescues

Lake area first responders are putting out a word of caution that venturing out on any frozen bodies of ice right now is not a good idea due to recent fluctuating temperatures.

Lake Ozark Firefighter-Paramedic David Martin says ice in the lake area typically doesn’t get very thick. Martin also says, if you do come across someone who has fallen through ice, other than getting out on the ice yourself, you immediately need to call for help first and then start communicating with the victim.

NEWS-01-25-2025 ICE

Lake area fire districts routinely participate in ice rescue training with a majority of those calls…knock on wood…actually being animal-related.