Stover Man Charged with Several More Child Sex-Related Charges

More troubles for a 28-year-old Stover man already being held on child sex-related charges in Morgan County.

Colby Lynn Hader now faces several more felonies which include three counts of statutory sodomy involving a victim under the age of 14, two counts of statutory rape involving a victim under the age of 14 and promoting a sexual performance by a child.

Hader is also charged with misdemeanors of furnishing porn to a minor and sexual misconduct in connection to alleged incidents dating back to the beginning of 2022.

Bond on the new charges was set at half-a-million dollars with a bond appearance hearing on the docket for November 25th.