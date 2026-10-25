Sunrise Beach Area House Destroyed by Fire

A Sunrise Beach area house is destroyed by fire late Saturday night.

Fire Chief Joe Laplant says crews were initially called out for a smoke investigation in the area of Roller Coaster Drive and, within minutes, discovered a demolished residential structure on Sapphire Drive.

Any mutual aid was cancelled due to the fire being contained in the structure’s foundation.

Personnel were on the scene for about four hours and the State Fire Marshal’s Office was called in to investigate a cause of the fire.

There were no injuries reported.