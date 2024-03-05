Sunrise Beach Loans Police Cruisers To Linn Creek Following High Speed Chase/Wreck

If you happen to see a Sunrise Beach cop car patrolling the streets in Linn Creek, chances are the officer inside is actually a Linn Creek police officer.

The City of Sunrise Beach has approved a request from its own police department to loan Linn Creek a patrol car for a few weeks.

The gesture will allow Linn Creek police to continue operating as usual while waiting to get their two damaged patrol cars back from the shop.

The two patrol cars were allegedly damaged by pursuit suspect Zackary Yates of Powhatan, Arkansas, who also allegedly tried to run down the two Linn Creek officers.

Yates is formally charged with four felonies in connection to the incident which came to an end in the state park area of Osage Beach.

He’s being held without bond in the Camden County Jail pending a bond hearing on Wednesday.